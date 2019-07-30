Local residents concerned after reports utility scheme

EAST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in East Springfield said a man pretending to be with the power company has been going door-to-door.

Viewers told 22News the man comes to customers doors asking for a copy of their electric bill.

The alleged scheme comes less than a week after police in Chicopee notified residents about a utility scheme, where a man was going around asking for overdue bill payments.

According to Eversource, they almost never come to homes unsolicited. They said you should always call the utility company the person claims to be working for, and they can confirm if someone should be in your area.

Nicholas Bodziak of Chicopee told 22News he’s worried about the potential risk of intruders getting in his house.

“Kind of nervous, if they do get in the house, what are they capable of doing? Kind of scary, kind of sketchy. You look for the badge, uniform. Maybe a utility truck,” said Bodziak.

Eversource said contractors working for the company always carry documentation breaking down the type of work they are doing, and where.