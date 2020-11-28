Local residents decorating early for Christmas this year

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of the year again, time to purchase all your favorite holiday decorations.

LaFlamme’s Garden Center in Chicopee has been selling Christmas trees, wreaths, and poinsettia’s for over 60 years. Every year they sell just under 1,000 Christmas trees a year.

LaFlamme’s told 22News that every year Christmas seems to come earlier and earlier.

“Christmas has really picked up the holiday season, really picked up early this year,” said Jim Amell. “All in the stores Christmas music on the radio stations like you’ve never seen this early before and people have been coming to get their Christmas decorations really early.”

If you do start decorating for the holidays this early it’s important to take proper care of wreaths and trees. That way they stay healthy and fresh for Christmas.

“Biggest trick with a Christmas tree is hot water,” says Amell. He advises, “As hot as you can get it out of the tap, like everything else it expands with heat, so it sucks up more water and these things will stay fresh well into the new year.”

LaFlamme’s offers a number of different kinds of trees, including Fraser fur, Balsam fur, and Spruce. All of the trees are fresh cut locally in Ludlow.

LaFlamme’s Garden Center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.