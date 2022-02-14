HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – While some restaurants are usually closed Monday nights some opened their doors this Valentine’s Day for couples looking for that romantic dinner.

22News went to The Delaney House Monday night in Holyoke as they were preparing for one of their busiest nights of the year. The restaurant was decked out with pink hearts, red roses, and low lighting with candles to set the romantic scene.

One of the owners told 22News they’ve been closed on Mondays and Tuesdays during the pandemic, but said it was a plus for their business to have a busy weekend and then open their doors for the romantic holiday.

“Expecting a lot of love birds to come in tonight and we got a lot of good food for them,” said Mick Corduff, Executive Chef and co-owner of the restaurant. He told 22News, “It’s a bonus when the holiday, any holiday, Valentine’s included, falls on a weekday. It gives you an extra, really super busy day.”

The Valentine’s Day special dinner included a four-course dinner with a champagne toast and chocolate covered strawberries for dessert.