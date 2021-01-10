Local residents disappointed in lack of snow

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many winter sports enthusiasts want to know what’s happened to the snow. A month ago, Cooks Park in West Springfield was packed with sledders cascading down the hills on this recreation area.

Sunday they had no reason to leave home, leaving the popular park deserted. At the nearby Riverdale Shops, 22News ran into a couple from Pittsfield who truly miss the snow.

Rich Garnute of Pittsfield told 22News, “It ain’t like the old days basically when we were kids. It snowed every day and we used to love it. I remember when I was a kid the snow fell, oh yes.”

This is what we’re talking about, and it doesn’t look like we can expect anything to really change in the near future.