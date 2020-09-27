Local residents enjoy Big E ‘Good to Go’ drive-thru

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Appreciative fans of the Big E are taking full advantage of the “Good To Go” drive-thru format, during what would have been the heart of the 2020 season, If not for the coronavirus pandemic forcing the fair to cancel its season.

Fans accustomed to feasting on Big E food during past fairs have been jumping at the opportunity to drive up to a favorite vendor and chow down.

Longtime Big E food lover Michelle Everett told 22News, she feels obliged to take advantage of “Food to Go”.

I’m here because of the 2020 version of the Big E. They’ve been gracious enough to give us an opportunity to come,” said Evertt.

And it’s far from over. The good news is, the “Big E food to go drive through” continues all day on a daily basis through Sunday, October 18th.

Big E vendors including its long-time bakery, have been enjoying success for weeks, leading up to the four-week-long drive-thru featuring a variety of popular food vendors.