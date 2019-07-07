Local residents enjoy calm summer day after Saturday’s storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One day after heavy rain and flash flood warnings, Massachusetts residents are basking in the sun.

From feeding the geese to fishing in Forest Park, many people are taking advantage of the summer weather, despite significant damage from Saturday’s storm.

Tien Huynh, a Springfield resident, told 22News Sunday’s weather was a great time to bring families out to Forest Park.

“This is one of our finer establishments here in Springfield, so if you get the nice weather take advantage, bring the family out here, sight-see, you know, eat, grill, take in everything,” said Huynh.

Now that summer’s in the air and the days are longer, there’s more time to get out and get active with family and friends.