Local residents enjoy first full day of summer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the temperature rose past 90 degrees Saturday afternoon, visitors to Chicopee State Park immersed themselves in the cold water and seemed to enjoy every minutes of it.

There was plenty of shade to go around for the many dozens of park visitors and if they became hungry they just pitched a tent and enjoyed a meal.

Visitors were only too happy to share their outdoor experience with 22News.

“The weather is beautiful, come Chicopee State Park, have a cook out and go swimming it’s beautiful,” Tracy Webb of Springfield expressed.

“It’s beautiful out here,” Alejandro Vega added, who urged everyone to take advantage of Saturday’s weather. “Come out here, it’s beautiful, c’mon in.”

The only downside to this first day of summer coping with the heat in a delightful setting was general absence of coronavirus protection. 22News saw few people wearing a mask, and little in the way of social distancing.

We can only hope visitors will couple their hot weather activities with the caution needed during the continued commitment to keeping the coronavirus at bay.