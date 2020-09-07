Local residents enjoy ice-cream as summer comes to an end

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – At the Summer House in Southwick, dozens came out to enjoy their favorite ice cream.

Designated signs and cones helped encourage social distancing and people were seen utilizing outdoor seating as well.

22News spoke with the co-owner of the Summer House who said they’ve been overwhelmed with the amount of support they have received from the community, especially during the pandemic.

Co-owner Rick Grimaldi told 22News that he loves seeing customers comfortable during the pandemic.

“We are seeing people are a little more enthusiastic than normal because they feel comfortable coming out,” said Grimaldi. “They want to experience a semi-normal holiday and some recreation. The more that people can support small businesses, the better for the economy.”

The Summer House is celebrating its 40th year in business.