Local residents enjoy music and food for 2nd day of Celebrate Holyoke

Hampden County

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Celebrate Holyoke continued Saturday, with more live musical performances, food, and activities.

The three-day festival draws an estimated 20,000 people to downtown Holyoke each year.

One Chicopee woman 22News spoke with said she learned a lot about local organizations, just from browsing the festival.

“There’s so many things to stop and see and learn about, I found out just coming down the stairs,” Gail Carrier said. “I’ve learned about so many different things, organizations I didn’t even know existed. Yeah, I like that.”

Legendary singer-songwriter Arlo Guthrie is set to perform at the festival at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday night.

