Local residents enjoy outdoor dining in warm, sunny weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Filled parking lots, full tables, and busy, busy restaurants, a site that hasn’t been seen in quite a while.

Spring is here in western Massachusetts and it’s almost felt like summer with temperatures in the 70s. And many people have been looking for a reason to get out of the house.

“We came just to get some ice cream at Cold Stone,” said Francis Nunez of Springfield. “Just enjoying the weather, so might as well while we have it.”

Max’s Tavern at the Basketball Hall of Fame was busy all Friday evening with a lot of the business coming from outside dining. But some residents are still reminded of the times but hopeful for the future.

“It’s actually kind of scary to eat out. We kind of see everyone still wearing their masks so kind of getting nervous but I’m getting excited for the summer to come around,” Maria Socarras of Springfield told 22News.

While there is no capacity limit for restaurants right now, the 90-minute dining window is still in place. And the state continues to encourage establishments to put an emphasis on outdoor service.