Local residents enjoy quadrangle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield quadrangle, with its many museum attractions, has long been a popular day after Christmas getaway for families from all over.

Families found the quadrangle the perfect place to unwind and enjoy its storied attractions such as the Dr. Seuss statue garden.

George Martin of Chicopee found Dr. Seuss characters perfect companions for his children.

“We’ve got a little bit of a hangover, sugar hangover. The kids kind of been eating candy all weekend. We’re coming out and having a good time.” -George Martin, Chicopee

Build it week begins Friday with a Lego experience for the children lasting through the 30th.

The Quadrangle always attracts large numbers of children and it makes for good use of their time while they’re waiting to return to school after the first of the year.