Local residents enjoy warmer weather with ice cream

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Many were out enjoying the start of their three-day holiday weekend Saturday.

Elsie’s Creamery at Randall’s Farm and Greenhouse in Ludlow was crowded with smiling faces Saturday.

Dozens of local residents went to Randall’s for a cold treat on this warm, Memorial Day weekend. One Wilbraham resident told 22News Randall’s is the best place to spend time with your family, and little ones.

“Everyone is just really nice and welcoming and I appreciate that,” Dae Starks told 22News. “That’s things that I look for; where I’m going to spend my hard-earned dollar.”

The creamery offers more than 30 flavors of homemade ice cream.

