Local residents enjoyed summer-like weather during Memorial Day weekend

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We lucked out with sunny skies for the Memorial Day holiday weekend!

Some began the unofficial start to summer with cookouts, summer celebrations and time by the water.

Some Western Massachusetts residents made the short drive to Hampton Ponds State Park in Westfield. One girl told 22News she took full advantage of Monday’s beautiful weather.

“We went on rope swings and kayaks, and just swim around and saw fish with my cousins and my friends,” said Haleigh Johnson, a Westfield resident.

The Hampton Beach State Park is open year-round, but staffs the beach with lifeguards in the summer to ensure the safety of swimmers.

