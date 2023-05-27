CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day weekend is a popular time for people to go to summer businesses, such as ice cream shops and miniature golf courses.

Memorial Day is a time to give some thought to the cost of our freedom, and cost of our liberty.

While Americans all over the country take time to reflect on the meaning of this holiday, it’s also the unofficial start to summer.

And as the weather gets warmer certain businesses get more traffic and certain activities become more popular. 22News spoke with some local families spending the day outside.

“This is my first time fishing with my oldest,” said Donte Bradford-hall of Springfield. “…. I haven’t fished in a long time, since I was pretty little, so it’s nice to get out here with the boys.”

This warm summer weather is supposed to keep up meaning more fun in the sun