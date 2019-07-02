Local residents firing up their grills for 4th of July celebrations

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – No one wants to be caught without a grill as we approach the July 4th holiday. 22News visited Rocky’s Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow where, just days from the 4th, grills were selling fast.

“They’re still buying…we’re still delivering,” Rocky’s Manager Dewayne Kelly explained. “We delivered three already today; customers want to grill over here, it’s a big thing.”

Another hot item: beach and lawn chairs that will also come in handy to watch East Longmeadow’s traditional 4th of July parade on Thursday.

This year’s parade is also celebrating East Longmeadow’s 125th anniversary. Judy Spencer of Wilbraham is cooking up her backyard plans with the family.

“Definitely a barbecue,” Spencer told 22News. “Gonna have ribs and watermelon and the whole bit.”

22News learned that it won’t just beef grilling in the backyard. Some hosts are saving a spot for seafood.

“There’s a really good price for lobsters,” Big Y seafood specialist Luna Ortiz said. “If you don’t want to stick them on the grill, you can always have them steamed here because we steam for free.”

So many choices for that 4th of July American cookout. many people prefer to avoid traffic and keep the family tradition of staying home for the holiday.