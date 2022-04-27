SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over at the Sinai Temple in Springfield the community gathered in honor of Holocaust remembrance day Wednesday to remember the victims and survivors of the Holocaust.

Yom Hashoah community celebration is significant to the Jewish community to pay their respects and honor the lives of the 6 million Jews who were murdered. Many tonight echoing the words, never again.

Rabbi Jeremy Master told 22News, “We never want to forget the six million lives that were lost and it’s an important task for us.”

Yom Hashouah, Hebrew meaning Holocaust remembrance day. A day for those to pay their respects to the many survivors and relatives who never had closure never got to properly bury their family members, or know their death anniversary. Today the community gathers to say a special prayer of Kadish for the dearly departed.

Rabbi Jeremy Master added, “It’s very important for us to keep the message of what happened in the holocaust alive. We say never again. We never want anything like this to happen again.”

At Wednesday night’s event, 5 survivors and relatives lit candles and sang songs to commemorate the lives lost and the lives that will never be forgotten.

Tzvi Shimcha Karolinkski of Feeding Hills said, “In the refugee camps we lost a brother, he was 6 months old and he died of dysentery. I don’t know where he’s buried and I don’t know where his grave is to this day.”

An emotional night for Tzvi Shimcha, a second-generation survivor of the holocaust. He pays his respects to his family.

Tzvi Shimcha added, “Reflection, you know to be grateful that we live in the country we live in, the freedoms. Never take anything for granted. We wake up every day in a country that’s free.”

Never again, Karolinski and others hope that we never forget what happened 77 years ago.