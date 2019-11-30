Local residents gear up for first major snowstorm of the season

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – With significant snowfall headed our way, Western Massachusetts prepares to fight back with shovels and ice melt.

Shovel sales are up at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow, and so are de-icer products.

For Maryann O’Toole of East Longmeadow, being prepared doesn’t mean she’s overly concerned about the first big storm of the season.

“It doesn’t bother me, I always welcome the first storm, after that it’s downhill. But the first storm especially,” she told 22News.

With the storm expected to hit at the tail end of the Thanksgiving holiday, some visitors will have to cope with unaccustomed weather.

Kathy Jackson of Bradenton, Florida, who’s visiting family in East Longmeadow won’t be able to escape the storm.

“Not good, ha,ha,ha, I’m wasting some good weather down in Florida, but I still see the kids for the holidays, so that’s good,” she said.

Just about every customer at Rocky’s Ace Hardware was buying at least one product to deal with the effects of a snowstorm that at this moment continues to target western Massachusetts.