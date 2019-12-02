Local residents get early start on shoveling as snowstorm continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Even as the snow kept piling up Sunday evening, some people were getting an early start to doing the right thing, shoveling their sidewalks as a courtesy to their neighbors.

Chris Makusiewicz of Chicopee got to work clearing his sidewalk early Sunday evening.

Chris told 22News, he’s fully aware of his responsibilities as a good neighbor.

“Well, you’ve got to clear your sidewalks if you’re lucky to have one as I do,” said Makusiewicz. “That’s about it, you know shoveling your fire hydrant that’s for sure because you never know when a fire hydrant because you never know when a fire is going to start.

Bruce Parker was digging out early to make sure his son made the 5:55 a.m. Amtrack to New York City after the Thanksgiving holiday.

His neighbors in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood know from experience they can count on this retiree helping them shovel snow.

We try to do some shoveling like I said to get out here and get stuff going, people have to go to work in the morning,” said Parker. “We have to try and help each other because none of us are getting any younger, as you know, you’ve got to get out there and get on top of it.”

And while you’re clearing your sidewalk and making sure firefighters can easily reach that nearby fire hydrant, make certain the men or woman who delivers the mail has easy access to your mailbox.