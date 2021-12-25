Local residents get into the holiday spirit with festive Christmas decorations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts families are doing their utmost to keep the pandemic from putting a chill on their Christmas spirit.

That may be one reason for so many homes being so brightly decorated everywhere you go. 22News was so impressed with the number of brightly decorated home on Leete Street in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood, we knocked on the door of one home and asked about their inspiration.

“My girls, my nieces because of the pandemic and violence, I decided to decorate it and have a good Christmas no matter what,” said homeowner Gigi Asuna.

Like so many families determined to observe the spirit of Christmas despite the many concerns that we all face.