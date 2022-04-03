SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A veteran EMT and firefighter from Long Island is becoming a familiar figure in New England with his seminars for animal lovers: What to do when your dog faces a medical emergency?

During his morning long seminar at the Southwick Fire Department Sunday, Tom Rinelli provided more than a dozen Springfield area dog lovers with stuffed animals to practice the lifesaving techniques. Rinelli, who is a 30 year EMT and firefighter, teaches dog owners and animal care professionals what to do during a medical emergency, ranging from chocking to having a seizure.

The entire course was hands on. Rinelli is in the process of lining up future dog care seminars for those who are interested.

