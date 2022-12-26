WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite these cold temperatures, many people were out and about Monday doing post-holiday shopping and taking advantage of the sales and deals.

The National Retail Federation finding that 70 percent of people shop after December 25, making the most of sales, promotions, and any gift cards they may have received.

22News found some shoppers Monday evening leaving stores with more packages than they came in with.

“We decided to come in and exchange [his] sneakers and we came back,” said Pablo Lopez of Westfield. “We came in with two, we are walking out with three now. Because the sales were so good, we took the opportunity to get another pair of sneakers.”

Pablo told 22News the stores were just as crowded Monday as they were before Christmas and there was a lot of traffic moving in and out of the shopping plaza.