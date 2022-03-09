SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local volunteers gathered at Bob the Bike Man’s shop Wednesday to help sort donations that will be sent to Poland to help Ukrainians fleeing the war.

Since 22News last went to the shop on Monday, donations have poured in. One woman who knit 187 pairs of mittens donated them all to the project. Volunteers organized the supplies and packed them in boxes, all labeled carefully to reduce confusion abroad.

One group from Ludlow sorted half of the medical supplies in just an hour and they’re bringing even more people Thursday.

“There’s a need and we need to get all this stuff over to where it needs to go. To Ukraine, Poland, wherever it needs to go. They need our help,” said Kathy Picard from Ludlow.

Full Gospel Church in Westfield is taking the donation boxes and sending them to Poland for the Ukrainian refugees. They say they’ll keep sending shipments as long as there’s supplies.

Bob told 22News he’s grateful for monetary donations people have offered but to please direct them to the church so they can pay for shipping. He says he doesn’t need any more people to physically come help but if you’re looking to donate, their biggest ask is for medical supplies. He’ll be at the shop until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.