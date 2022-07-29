WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – They say you’ve gotta play to win and many millions of people are hoping to end their work week on a high note by hitting it big with the Mega Millions!

Right now the prize sits at $1.2 billion which makes it one of the largest jackpots in the game’s 20-year history. The cash value option for tonight’s jackpot sits at just over 742 million dollars!

22News caught up with people here at home tonight hoping their $2 will land them that winning combination!

“We don’t usually play but because it had gotten so high and we need a new car and some other stuff so my husband and I said let’s go ahead and buy at least one ticket,” said Michelle Johnston of West Springfield.

If you want to join in on the mega millions madness, you still have until 10:45 p.m. so you’ve got to act fast. We’ll have those winning numbers tonight on 22News at 11 p.m.