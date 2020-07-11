Dozens line up for cream puffs drive-thru at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E’s famous cream puffs brought residents to the Big E fairgrounds Saturday.

Cars began lining up as early as 10 a.m. Saturday at the drive-thru to pick up their favorite desserts. Visitors were asked to wear masks and place their orders once they met with staff members.

“The Big E has always been a part of our lives and so has been the cream puffs and eclairs and all the foods. We wanted to come down here and support,” Marie Cowell of Pittsfield told 22News.

“There is no Big E this year and every year I have to get my cream puff and eclair,” added Debbie Baldiga of Chicopee. “I said this is perfect. People can still get a taste of The Big E without it being there. I think they should do this every weekend.”

Residents went on to say how they hope The Big E holds the cream puffs drive-thru more weekends in the future, along with other fair food vendors.