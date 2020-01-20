Local residents make hats for the homeless this winter

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Chicopee woman organized an effort, for the third year in a row, to help keep those in need warm during the coldest time of year.

This year 10 people over the course of two days made 180 fleece hats.

The organizer, Tammy Roberts, said they started after a group of them got bored of making apparel just for themselves and wanted a way to help out their community with their sewing skills.

They make the hats out of Parson’s Sewing Center in West Springfield on Riverdale Street.

“It’s just a way to give back to our community. We like to sew and we’re getting tired of just sewing for ourselves. So it just gives us a chance to give back to our community.” -Tammy Roberts

Tammy says once you get into the swing of things, making each hat only takes somewhere between five and 10 minutes.

They’ll be distributing 20 hats to the Men’s Rescue Mission this week but there still looking for somewhere else to give the rest of the 160 hats too.

If you know anywhere or anyone that is looking for hats to keep those in need warm, contact Parsons Sewing Connection in West Springfield.