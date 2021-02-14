Local residents make most of Valentine’s Day during COVID-19

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Valentine’s Day this year means a little bit more.

It’s a day where we can briefly take our minds off of COVID-19, and spend time with the ones we truly love.

Flowers and chocolates are always big sellers when it comes to Valentine’s Day gifts. 22News spoke with some local residents on Sunday about what the day means to them and how they are spending the day.

“Making a nice dinner as a family, sit down and enjoy it. It’s a nice day,” said Donna Weber of Chicopee.

“Well I bought her some chocolates and a card,” added David Sexton of Chicopee. “I brought her some ice cream, I’m going to go home with some whipped topping and make a nice, her favorite dessert, you know, and see where we go from there.”

Many say they hope by this time next year the pandemic will be a distant memory and we can get back to doing the things we love.