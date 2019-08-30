Some local residents plan to spend holiday weekend close to home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Millions are on the road to their Labor Day weekend destinations, but many of us choose to spend this holiday weekend among friends close to home.

22news went to the Springfield Big Y supermarket on Cooley street, where people were purchasing what they’ll need to entertain friends and family.

Bob Melcher of Springfield is all set for his labor day weekend.

“Tonight we’re just going to a cookout and a couple of neighbors are coming over. Tomorrow we go to Festa in Ludlow, meet family down there, good food and then on Sunday we go to another cookout,” Melcher said.

According to AAA, drivers should expect some traffic on the roads this weekend. 85% of travelers are planning to drive to their Labor Day destinations.