Local residents planning what to buy during sales tax holiday

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend’s sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity for anyone who’s looking to make a large purchase for their home.

Bo Reardon and his wife from Hampden stopped off at Manny’s Appliances in Wilbraham Friday. They told 22News they’re hoping to save a few dollars on the washer and dryer they’ll need when they move into their new place in Agawam.

“So the washer and the dryer are staying in the house in Hampden, we need a new washer and dryer at the condo in Agawam. so because it’s tax free weekend, now’s the time to come out and look at something,” said Reardon.

“If someone is in the need for something now and it happens to be around the tax weekend, what better opportunity to go out and buy what they need,” said Manny’s Manager George Rodriguez.

Considering the heat we’ve been suffering through the past few days, it seems like the perfect time to buy a tax free air conditioner.