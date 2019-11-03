How to prepare for a power outage in your home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is all too familiar with powerful storms causing power outages.

Usually, power is restored within a few hours but there is the possibility of outages lasting several days.

22News went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield to find out which items are important to have in an emergency.

“It’s important to keep freezers and refrigerators closed,” Justin Broanco, a sales associate advised. “The refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours and a full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.”

It’s also important to make sure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors have full batteries.