SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Be prepared for the heat and humidity to stick around throughout the weekend.

We are on day 4 of our continuing heatwave, with 90 degrees expected both Saturday and Sunday. The Heat Index is also expected to reach 100, making it feel pretty uncomfortable out there.

22News caught up with local residents who are preparing to beat the heat.

Kara Herman of Westfield told 22News, “Everybody is different. You know, I looked around when I first got here and I thought there’s not a lot of people here and I’m sure the heat is keeping people away.”

“Absolutely drink water, stay indoors during the day. You can do activities in the afternoon, you can do activities in the morning, it’s fine as long as you can handle it,” said Chris Ogolla of Springfield.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will create a dangerous situation for heat exhaustion. A reminder to drink plenty of water and stay indoors whenever possible.