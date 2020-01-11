Locals react after 3rd earthquake strikes Puerto Rico in less than a week

A collapsed structure lies after the previous day’s magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Yauco, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. More than 250,000 Puerto Ricans remained without water on Wednesday and another half a million without power, which also affected telecommunications. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The United States territory of Puerto Rico is reeling after an earthquake added to an already destructive week of disaster.

Saturday morning’s 5.9 magnitude quake was just the second strongest this week. The island was hit with a 6.4 on Tuesday and a 5.8 on Monday.

Thousands are without power and could be for some time as Puerto Rico’s largest power plant was badly damaged.

More than 2,000 people remain in shelters.

One western Massachusetts resident has been talking to friends in Puerto Rico who want to leave the island, but said they can’t get out.

“It’s like over a $1,000 just to travel to get out of Puerto Rico. To get out of there,” Anthony Manship of Chicopee told 22News. “It’s hard for people right now, the money and everything. A lot of the people I know out there, their phones, they’re trying to conserve the battery cause there’s no electricity in some areas.”

Tuesday’s earthquake killed one person and injured nine others.

No injuries have been reported from Saturday’s quake.