Local residents react to Massachusetts’ highway exits renumbering project

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The highway exit renumbering is underway in the eastern part of the state.

Exits will be renumbered based on their mile marker. So if you’re on Exit 3 and you have to drive two miles to reach the next exit, that next exit will become Exit 5.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the new signs will also have a sign with the old number. Those signs will be up for about two years while we get used to it.

Genesis Alers of Chicopee said that the renumbering will confuse many local residents.

Alers told 22News, “It’s going to be confusing kind of, especially to the people from around this area. Because I mean they are so used to the exits begin what they are now so that might confuse a lot of people.”

It’s unclear when exit renumbering will start in western Massachusetts