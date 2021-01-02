Local residents react to new health care legislation

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker started the new year by signing into law a multi-faceted health care bill. The legislation was originally drafted in October 2019 but was adapted to meet the needs of the pandemic.

A key aspect, is telehealth services are going to be covered by insurance, the same way in-person care is. 22News talked with folks in Holyoke to get their reaction.

“Telehealthcare is one of the best ways to get health care that you need in a time like this when it’s harder to go to doctors’ offices,” Colin Henrichon of Southampton told 22News.

The new law extends coverage for telehealth services. That would be permanent for behavioral health and would last at least for two years when it comes to primary and chronic disease care.

J.D. Dawson from Agawam said he’s had a telehealth appointment since the pandemic started. He says he’s glad to hear this law will keep it in place.

“I can see where that would be beneficial especially where you don’t really need to go to the doctor, you just need to talk to someone and they can just give you the prescription,” he said.

This law also requires insurance companies to cover the treatment and testing of COVID-19.

“If COVID has revealed anything it’s that we need a strong social safety net and that when people are homesick because they’ve contracted COVID or they’re paying attention to a loved one we need to have that system in place that protects them,” Senator Adam Hinds of Pittsfield told 22News.

The bill posed by the Baker administration in October of 2019 had to adapt to the needs of the pandemic. It will also expand the role of optometrists and advanced practice nurses, which is in between a doctor and a registered nurse.

Lastly, this legislation tries to address those surprise out-of-network bills, and requires patients to receive a notification before a nonemergency procedure.