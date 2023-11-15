SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is making infrastructure improvements in the Sixteen Acres neighborhood, installing a new pedestrian crossing on Allen Street.

People living along Allen Street and Allen Park Road are thrilled to have these improvements underway.

The project will add a new pedestrian crossing across Allen Street, connecting two bus stops on opposite sides of the street with a raised crosswalk and flashing pedestrian beacon.

The project will also build out the bus stop on the north side of Allen Street, which had no paved waiting area or safe crossing back to the other side of the street before.

“It’s a good thing. Glad they are doing it. Big improvement from what it was. There’s a lot of traffic that comes back and forth, and makes it accessible for those of us who take the bus,” said Edwin DeBarry, a resident of Allen Park Road.

Edwin told 22News that his home has been hit three times by cars over the 10 years he has lived there, so he hopes the improvements will slow down cars a little bit.

This is all part of a city-wide initiative to improve pedestrian safety through the shared streets and spaces program.