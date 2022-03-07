Mass. (WWLP) – Consumer frustration is growing nationally and right here in Massachusetts as gas prices continue to go up. Today’s national average price topping $4 at the pump.

22News spoke with local residents who were expressing concerns about how these rising gas prices are impacting them. One woman we spoke with says her business relies on driving hundreds of miles in a day, and she is feeling pain at the pump.

Denise Cook of Belchertown said, “I drive 200 miles a day, it’s going to break me. I had to raise my client’s fees by 20 dollars just because I have to afford to get there.”

Another woman we spoke with says she will have to budget her money to afford gas and groceries.

Harley Sousa of Southwick said, “It’s crazy. 20 dollars used to get me half a tank, and now today I filled up, it got me a quarter a tank, so I am going to have to double my gas budget.

And some advice from AAA, you can help conserve fuel by avoiding peak traffic times like rush hour and combining errands into one trip. Also, use cruise control when possible.