SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Earlier on Thursday a Supreme Court ruling struck down a New York state law that made it difficult to obtain a permit to carry a handgun outside the home. 22News spoke to local residents in Springfield to gauge how they are feeling about the Supreme Court’s decision.

The 6-3 verdict throws into question the legality of restrictions on firearms.

This ruling has some people worried about the potential rise of gun violence in the pioneer valley.

Laurie Gaulin of Holyoke said, “I’m scared of guns. I don’t like guns, never did never will.”

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the Second Amendment. The ruling stems from New York requiring residents to show special cause to authorities to obtain a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.

Following a multitude of mass shootings, this debate has now reignited on how to balance one’s constitutional right with concerns for personal safety.

Yet, not everyone agrees with the Supreme Court’s ruling in western Massachusetts.

Gaulin continued, “I mean if you want your kids to get shot. Do you want that? I don’t think anyone should have a gun to tell you the truth.”

Massachusetts requires a license to purchase a firearm, which is issued through the State Police Firearms Record Bureau. Before that, residents must complete a state-approved firearms training course to even obtain a license.

Jef Jaymes of Springfield expressed, “The constitution and the amendments are all flawed. I cannot fathom the amount of work that the police and the community have to do to rid this situation; they are everywhere and they are accessible.”

Even with the state requiring a license to buy a gun, some people say there’s already too much accessibility, and they are hoping for stricter restrictions to avoid any more deadly situations.

Trudy Monson of Holyoke told 22News, “I’m not saying people shouldn’t carry guns if they want to, but I think if they have a longer waiting period and do a more in-depth background check, that it might be a little safer. I know people have a right to protect themselves.”

This decision could impact the governments ability to impose firearm regulations.

At this time it is unclear when this ruling could shape Massachusetts’ current restrictions.