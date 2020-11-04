Local residents react to the uncertainty of presidential election

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Final votes in the presidential election still were not in by the time many people woke up on Wednesday.

“How are you feeling this morning with the election?”

“Stressed.” “Why” “It’s way too close,” said Ben Buteau of West Springfield.

Many people are tired of the phrase “too close to call” but in key swing states such as Pennsylvania with 2.4 million mail ballots, some counties didn’t start counting their mail ballots until Wednesday.

“Hopefully they get the counts right, that’s what we’re really counting on. And then whatever that total is we have to go with it,” said Tariq Abdul-Qaadir of West Springfield.

According to the Associated Press, Joe Biden won all of the states in New England which means he received all 11 of Massachusetts’ electoral votes.

“I’m a little disappointed that we don’t have a president today. With all of our democracy and people’s right to vote, I feel it should’ve been better counted and we should’ve had a president by now,” said Kristen Debian of West Springfield.