US officials: ‘Highly likely’ Iran downed Ukrainian jetliner

Local residents remember Lisa Ziegert’s case ahead of 2-hour NBC Dateline episode

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The return of NBC’s Dateline, with a case close to home. 

They’ll be covering the murder investigation of Agawam resident Lisa Ziegert. A two-hour-long episode will span from the beginning of the investigation in 1992, up to Gary Schara’s guilty plea to first-degree murder in September.  

It will also focus on the Hampden County DA’s use of DNA testing to close the decades-old case. It’s been more than 27-years since Zeigert was murdered by Schara in Agawam. 

“I’m just glad for the family too that they have a peace of mind after all these years,” said Lynn Wilder of Agawam. “I remember it vaguely, when it all started and hearing about the story and how tragic it was. I’m just glad for the family they got some sort of resolution.’ 

You can Watch Dateline on 22News Friday night at 9 p.m. 

