Local residents return to Christmas shopping after first winter storm

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow storm has ended and the roads, for the most part, are cleaned up, for some it meant jumping right back into Christmas shopping!

Stores weren’t too busy Thursday, but the shoppers I spoke with said they weren’t letting the snow stop their plans, this is New England after all!

One shopper said, “We can’t stand being in the house and we had some last-minute gifts to get.”

The Riverdale shops in West Springfield were pretty quiet Thursday compared to recent days. Despite the foot of snow dumped on western Massachusetts, people are itching to get out of the house.

Clear roads meant it was time do some last minute Christmas shopping and lucky for procrastinators, the snow kept crowds at a minimum.

“We just wanted to get out the house do some shopping we figured there wouldn’t be a lot of people here and there’s not we got in and out so everything was great,” said Scott Murphy.

And while the snow ruined some people’s plans, others braved the elements to take advantage of their snow day.

“After it stops, we like to get out and clean our cars off and get out especially when you have a day off from work,” said Denise Smith of Agawam.

Many retailers and malls have expanded hours to accommodate the holiday shopping rush.