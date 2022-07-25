In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Anticipation is building and so is the jackpot for the Mega Millions.

The Mega Million jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has grown again. Now at $810 million dollars, this jackpot is the fourth largest in U.S lottery history.

22News spoke with local residents about what they would do if they won big!

“People are coming in and buying a lot of tickets, you see a lot of office pools. I expect tomorrow will be a big day,” said David Glantz, Owner of Buckeye Brothers Smokeshop.

“If I win the lottery I will buy a house, that’s for sure and then pay off all my student loans,” said Jessica Houbre of Springfield.

“I’d probably donate quite a bit of it but $800 million dollars is life-changing and it could be life-changing for me, her, and our entire family and more than that,” said Josh Horton of Springfield.

The “Mega Millions” is a $2 ticket offered in 45 states and will be drawn Tuesday night.