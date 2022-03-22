SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local residents continue their plea for peace. Community members stand united for a rally in Springfield, to stand in solidarity with Ukrainians.

22News spoke with those gathered at the Springfield Jewish Community Center. People gathered at this rally told 22News they came out to speak up against injustice towards others, adding they will continue to do so until change happens.

A sea of blue and yellow. The colors of the Ukrainian flag were proudly displayed at a rally in Springfield.

“As part of our community center and our community values, we stand for everyone and we will speak out against the injustice,” said Sam Dobrinsky, CEO of the JCC.

“I am very concerned about the mothers and children, and the hospital that was bombarded recently, the suffering is intolerable, it’s very traumatic and we really need to be there for these people,” said Lara Curtis of Longmeadow.

Members of the Jewish community, speaking at the rally, some sharing stories of their friends and family members still in Ukraine, and other parts of Eastern Europe. Some hope their display of unity will motivate others to do the same.

“There is no one who is not vulnerable to tragedy. It’s a mandate for all of us, whatever religion we are, whatever culture we are, to not only empathize but to be there for others at times of desolation,” said Suze Goldman, JCC Vice President.

Local Ukrainian religious leaders were in attendance, overwhelmed by the show of support from their community.

“They feel the pain of others, how they want to help, how they are ready to sacrifice whatever they have to bring it so it could help others,” said Father Andriy Krip of the Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church.

22News Day of Giving continues to help benefit the people of Ukraine as of this time. To make a donation, click here.