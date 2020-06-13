Local residents step out as restaurants reopen for outdoor service

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the first Friday night outdoor dining was allowed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and restaurants were busy.

Villa Napoletana in East Longmeadow was completely booked with reservations. It seemed like a normal Friday night in the summer with dozens of people on their newly built patio.

The restaurant business was one of the hardest hit industries during the Covid-19 shutdown so restaurants employees were excited for a busy night.

“It’s awesome,” Keith Whitfield expressed. “It’s what I’ve done my whole life, I enjoy it and it’s good to see everyone that are regulars and new guests.”

Villa Napoletana is open every day from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.