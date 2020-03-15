Local residents still enjoy dining out despite coronavirus cases in Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the Saturday night crowd filled the Delaney house restaurant in Holyoke, many thinking of St. Patrick’s day on Tuesday.

Diners told 22News, it’s important to relax and spend a night out with loved ones.

Among them retired Holyoke attorney George Beauregard, who will celebrate his 95th birthday in a few weeks.

George told 22News that despite coronavirus concerns we still have to live and laugh.

“Well, we have to continue to live. We’ve got to get out once in a while with caution. So, we’re going to celebrate a little bit tonight,” said Beauregard.

Delaney House owner, Peter Rosskothen told 22News that local residents are continually amazing him by still coming out and supporting local business regardless of coronavirus.

“I’ve got to tell you, that people are amazing. People are thinking about businesses like ours and people are coming out,” said Rosskothen. “They’re not coming out like they usually are, they’re having a good time, they enjoy themselves and we very much appreciate that.”

And among the diner’s 22News spoke with, they seemed to echo the feelings just expressed by 94-year-old George Beauregard, that as long as they feel safe, they’ve got to get out once in a while.