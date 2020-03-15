Local residents still enjoy dining out despite coronavirus cases in Massachusetts

Breaking News
Doctor says Trump tests negative for coronavirus
1  of  100
Closings and Delays
Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Asnuntuck Community College Belchertown Public Schools Bethany Assembly of God-Agawam Boys & Girls Club Family Center Brimfield Council on Aging Career Tec Center Congregational Church of South Hadley Central Baptist Church-Westfield Chicopee Public Library Chicopee Public Schools Christ Community Church-Belchertown Christ Presbyterian Church-Spfld. Christ the King Epiphany-Wilbraham Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Christ United Methodist - Northampton Church of Christ Congregational-Granby Easthampton Public Schools Edwards Church Northampton Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Evangelical Covenant Church Evangelical Covenant Church-Spfld. First Church of Deerfield First Church of Monson First Cong. Church of Huntington First Congregational Church of East Longmeadow First Congregational Church of Hadley First Congregational Church of Shelburne First Congregational Church of Southampton First Congregational Church-Amherst First Lutheran Church-Holyoke Foster Memorial Church-Spfld. Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Grace Episcopal Church-Amherst Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Kidstop Schoolage Program LifePoint Church-Chicopee Lilly Library Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mary, Mother of Hope Parish-Spfld. Mittineague Congregational Church-W. Spfld. MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Monson Free Library Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Rowe Elementary School Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Second Congregational Church-Palmer Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Paul's Unitarian Universalist Church-Palmer St. Peter & St. Casimir Parish-Westfield St. Rose de Lima Parish St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. Stone Academy-East Hartford Sts. James and Andrew - Greenfield Trinity United Methodist Church Union 38 School United Congregational Church of Conway Valley West School Ware Public Schools Westfield Public Schools Westfield YMCA Nursery School Westhampton UCC White Oak School Wilbraham United Church Willie Ross School for the Deaf

Local residents still enjoy dining out despite coronavirus cases in Massachusetts

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the Saturday night crowd filled the Delaney house restaurant in Holyoke, many thinking of St. Patrick’s day on Tuesday.

Diners told 22News, it’s important to relax and spend a night out with loved ones.

Among them retired Holyoke attorney George Beauregard, who will celebrate his 95th birthday in a few weeks.

George told 22News that despite coronavirus concerns we still have to live and laugh.

“Well, we have to continue to live. We’ve got to get out once in a while with caution. So, we’re going to celebrate a little bit tonight,” said Beauregard.

Delaney House owner, Peter Rosskothen told 22News that local residents are continually amazing him by still coming out and supporting local business regardless of coronavirus.

“I’ve got to tell you, that people are amazing. People are thinking about businesses like ours and people are coming out,” said Rosskothen. “They’re not coming out like they usually are, they’re having a good time, they enjoy themselves and we very much appreciate that.”

And among the diner’s 22News spoke with, they seemed to echo the feelings just expressed by 94-year-old George Beauregard, that as long as they feel safe, they’ve got to get out once in a while.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories