Despite bitter cold weather residents enjoy outdoor activities

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday morning Chicopee broke temperature records at 12 degrees.

But that didn’t stop people from getting out and enjoying Forest Park in Springfield.

“I’d rather be out walking than in a gym,” Patti James of Enfield expressed. “I love the outdoors. I love it, I love New England.”

A Gallup Poll found that Americans typically exercising less as temperatures get colder.

But walking partners Patti and Carmella Sullivan say they get out every weekend no matter what the weather.

“Rainy, snow, sleet, we’re like the mailmen,” Patti told 22News.

“I have to walk,” Carmella added. “I wanna walk. It’s the best thing for you and it gets the blood moving and going and churning.”

They just have to make sure to bundle up when temperatures become colder — even when working out.

Winter weather gear experts recommend wearing a layer of fleece or wool for insulation.

“I have three tops on underneath, three, four maybe,” Carmella told 22News. “My coat, my gloves, my hat for my ears and then I just put the hood up because I was very cold.”

The Mayo Clinic recommends avoiding cotton layers when exercising in the cold because it’ll hold in moisture which could make you feel even colder.

