Local residents stocked up on ice melt products ahead of ice storm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team prepared us well in advance of the icy conditions that required care and caution to keep from slipping and sliding.

Many of us stocked up on a variety of ice melt products carried by Rocky’s Ace Hardware here in the Springfield area.

Overnight conditions made it necessary to know which products would deliver maximum effectiveness for safety and protection of our property.

Rocky’s Store Manager Dewayne Kelly in East Longmeadow provided customers with critical information, “The best ice melt I have is the calcium chloride. The reason it’s the best is because of the melting power below 30 degrees, it’s very gentle on your concrete.”

In addition to the more sophisticated forms of de-icing, the store carries the traditional items to remove ice such as scrapers and shovels.