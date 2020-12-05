Local residents support President-elect Joe Biden’s 100 days of mask-wearing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – President-elect Joe Biden says he’ll ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days once he’s inaugurated.

Biden’s office released plans to implement a nationwide mask mandate. Right now, mask mandates are up to each individual state. Biden’s order would be the first nationwide mandate.

Masks have been polarizing throughout the pandemic but 22News spoke to some people who don’t seem to mind them.

“I think it’s the safest thing and to be honest there are times when it’s kind of nice to have it, especially being in a store with a lot of AC or riding on a plane or something,” said Michael Follis of West Springfield. “I’ll probably still be wearing them even after COVID is done just at those specific places alone.”

Imayrin Padua of Springfield told 22News, “I will comply with the recommendations. It’s just too risky not to do it.”

Biden added that if governors refuse the mandate he will work directly with mayors and county executives.