Local residents take advantage of hardware store deals ahead of winter

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Black Friday and Cyber Monday are helping prepare western Massachusetts residents for when the first snowstorm actually hits.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow has been helping shoppers find what they’ll need when the snow starts coming down. While many of us wait until there’s snow on the ground to make some serious purchases, others want to make sure that they’ve got a new snow blower ready when it’s needed.

“We sold a couple Saturday, sold one yesterday,” said Bob Parent, manager of the store. He told 22News, “Right now, we have been selling a lot of the snow shovels and the ice melt.”

These customers apparently prefer to be ready now, and not have to make that last minute dash to the stores during that first snowstorm of the season.