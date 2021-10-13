Local residents take part in Wistariahurst Fall Nature Walk

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nature is everywhere including the city of Holyoke.

Many were able to take part in the Wistariahurst Fall Nature Walk Wednesday evening. Those who attended were able to take a one-hour walk on the grounds looking for wildlife and looking at local trees and wildflowers.

“We really want people to learn about their community, learn about nature, and everything that lives here,” said Patti Steinman, education coordinator for the Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary.

The walk was hosted by Mass Audubon and is aimed at adult audiences.