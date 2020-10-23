Local residents weigh in on East-West Rail during Zoom call

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts residents shared their thoughts in a virtual meeting to discuss the future of the East-West Passenger Rail Thursday.

MassDOT held the public meeting earlier Thursday via zoom. The meeting was set to discuss data on specific preliminary alternatives for passenger rail service between Pittsfield, Springfield, Worcester, and Boston.

The data is focused on six options made public last year and has information on possible corridors, station stops, frequency of weekday round trips, anticipated ridership, and costs. Bob Daley of Chester shared his enthusiasm for the rail service connecting western Massachusetts and Boston.

Daley told 22News, “Sisters and brothers of the fellowship of the rail, this is not even the beginning of the end, just the end of the beginning. We will be successful by going forward from this result without the loss of enthusiasm.”

The final report will be out by November 30.

You can find more information in the draft final report.



