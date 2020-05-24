Local residents welcome back beloved Springfield community activist from hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many who came to welcome her home owe much to Julia for helping them improve their lives over the years with jobs and apartments and family stability.

Julia whose been hospitalized since suffering a near-fatal brain aneurysm last fall was overwhelmed by the turnout and their sentiments at her home in Springfield’s forest park neighborhood.

Longtime friend Jillian Hinkson expressed her admiration for the woman so beloved in the neighborhood.

“She’s incredible, she’s a fighter when I first heard what had happened to her I was so angry, but I knew that’s not the person she would want me to be, that’s who she is as a person,” said Hinkson.

Julia Ortiz has endeared herself to the community for so many years. And when she’s well enough friends expect her to continue her efforts to help others improve their lives as she has in the past